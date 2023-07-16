Open in App
USA TODAY

1,400+ flights canceled, over 7,000 delayed as severe weather batters Northeast

By Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY,

6 days ago

As severe storms continue to batter parts of the U.S. with flash flooding and tornado watches, over 1,400 flights have been canceled and more than 7,200 delayed as of 5:50 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) are experiencing the brunt of flight disruptions. JFK said it was experiencing flight-induced delays and cancellations on Sunday morning on Twitter, urging passengers to contact their airline before heading to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration warned airline passengers that slow-moving thunderstorms would cause delays on Sunday at airports in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Florida, Atlanta and Charlotte.

Many airlines started offering waivers in affected cities to help rebook their flights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szYfT_0nSKRVB000
JFK warned people on Sunday that weather was affecting take-offs. Getty Images

Airlines offering waivers

Make sure to check with your airline's website for further details.

What you’re entitled to if your flight is canceled or delayed

Airline passengers whose flights have been canceled are entitled to a full refund if you choose not to travel on an alternative itinerary you’re offered, even if you originally booked a nonrefundable ticket, according to the Department of Transportation.

For delays, airlines are not required to compensate passengers but many airlines offer some sort of vouchers for meals or hotels during the delay. The DOT launched a dashboard that shows what each major airline offers during these disruptions.

Contributing: Zach Wichter, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 1,400+ flights canceled, over 7,000 delayed as severe weather batters Northeast

Comments / 0
