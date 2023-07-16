Open in App
kjas.com

Evans man dies in boating accident near Burr's Ferry

By Steve W Stewart,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Burby gives update on investigation into human remains
Bon Wier, TX2 days ago
Traffic Alert: Accident causes major delays just across state line
Vinton, LA2 days ago
Vernon Parish law enforcement searching for man after vehicle and foot pursuit
Leesville, LA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two firefighters overcome by heat as they battled Saturday fire
Hemphill, TX9 hours ago
Local resident injured in Sunday afternoon auto crash
Jasper, TX5 hours ago
Calcasieu Parish deputies investigating body found in DeQuincy
Dequincy, LA2 days ago
Pickup plunged off bridge resulting in injuries to driver
Buna, TX2 days ago
Castle captured in Lake Charles
Lufkin, TX2 days ago
SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2023
Lake Charles, LA2 days ago
Burn bans in effect - Jasper, Newton, Tyler, and Angelina Counties
Newton, TX2 days ago
Natchitoches parish deputies investigating fatal crash
Ashland, LA4 days ago
3 arrested after dogs found malnourished in East Texas
Shelbyville, TX3 days ago
LCPD, deputies descend on public housing projects after death of elderly assault victim
Lake Charles, LA2 days ago
Man dies after being tasered by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies
Lake Charles, LA4 days ago
Suspect in custody in connection with recent shooting in Silsbee
Silsbee, TX2 days ago
Pineland boil water notice dropped
Pineland, TX2 days ago
Motorcyclist died following late Saturday night crash
Jasper, TX6 days ago
Natchitoches Police arrest two juveniles for simple burglary of a residence and theft of a firearm
Natchitoches, LA2 days ago
Natchitoches man sentenced to 75 years for fatal armed robbery
Natchitoches, LA2 days ago
The drawdown of Dam B continues
Jasper, TX6 days ago
Kirbyville Police say man hit over the head with a shovel during a dispute
Kirbyville, TX4 days ago
072023 96 at 1007 10-50 4 (680).jpg
Brookeland, TX3 days ago
UPDATE: RPSO identifies Deville persons of interest
Deville, LA3 days ago
Kristina Hoffpauir found guilty of first degree murder
Elizabeth, LA2 days ago
DYLAN.jpg
Kirbyville, TX11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy