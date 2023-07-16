No major water issues reported despite fierce Sunday storm

Local fire departments by late Sunday afternoon were reporting only relatively minor water issues related to the frequently heavy rain that pounded the state for hours.

By 4 p.m., the Yantic River in Norwich was at approximately 5½ feet high – about 2 feet below “action” level and well-below the 9 feet required to register a minor flood stage, said city Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Tracy Montoya.

“We’re keeping an eye on it,” he said, adding that neither his department nor any of the city’s five volunteer fire departments reported responding to any major water issues.

New London Fire Chief Thomas Curcio said the city’s roads were holding up well to the deluge, though some flood-prone streets, including Bank and Shaw streets, did experience water issues.

Barricades and several city public works vehicles blocked-off a section of Bank Street at the intersection of Tilley Street at 5:45 p.m., though no flooding issues could be seen.

A tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service early Sunday for the state expired at 3 p.m. though a flood watch for several counties, including New London County, was set to remain in place through midnight.

The inclement weather prompted the North Stonington Fair to keep its gates closed for the last day of its annual festival.

By 5 p.m., Eversource reported 1,755, or 0.13% of its customers, without power.

State police at Troop E in Montville said they responded to a few minor vehicle accidents on Interstate 395 on Sunday, but none were serious.

Rain and occasional thunderstorms were predicted for the overnight hours, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning transitioning to sunny conditions on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

