KX News

Four injured in three-vehicle Fargo crash

By Brendan Rodenberg,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDUDM_0nSKO4iD00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Fargo on Saturday, July 15th.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:22 p.m., a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north on 25th Street South, and was making a left turn onto 17th Avenue S when it was struck by a Hyundai Sonata traveling through the area. The Sonata then broke impact with the Cruze and struck a third vehicle (a Jeep Cherokee) stopped in the right turn lane, causing it to roll over onto its side.



The driver of the Sonata (a 22-year-old man) and a passenger (an 18-year-old woman), both from Minto, sustained minor injuries. A third passenger in the vehicle — a 12-year-old girl, also from Minto — was uninjured. Both the driver and passenger of the Cherokee also suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. All injured individuals were transported to local hospitals for care.

Charges against the driver of the Sonata and the driver of the Cruze are currently pending. The crash currently remains under investigation.

