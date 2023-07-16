Open in App
The Stanly News & Press

Rhett Lowder signs contract with Cincinnati Reds

By Charles Curcio,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4H0i_0nSKNQlV00

It is now official: Rhett Lowder has joined the ranks of professional baseball.

This past week, Lowder signed a $5.7 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds.

In Major League Baseball, each slot in the first 10 rounds of the draft has an assigned value. The overall value is determined by adding the values up, and teams may not go over that value.

Each team has a specific value it can spend, and that value is determined by adding the slotted value for each of its picks in the first 10 rounds. Teams cannot go over that total slotted value, but it can go over-slot for specific players.

In Lowder’s case, the slot value was $6,275,200, but with Lowder’s signing, the team can use the additional $575,200 for other signees, according to published reports.

Currently, the former North Stanly and Wake Forest pitching standout is at the Reds’ training facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Lowder said he was not sure of what plans the Reds have for him but added he would “hopefully find out soon.”

