Open in App
WSOC Charlotte

Thousands without power near Matthews, Duke Energy says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago

Two separate outages left thousands of people without power in southeast Charlotte and Matthews on Sunday, according to Duke Energy’s Outage Map.

ALSO READ: Lightning strike causes large outage in south Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LNpj_0nSKNKiN00

The first outage was reported at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is impacting more than 950 customers. Duke Energy says this outage was caused by a car damaging equipment and should be restored by 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The second outage is much larger, impacting more than 3,100 customers. Officials at Duke Energy say this outage was reported at 4:59 p.m., but they don’t know what caused the outage. Power is expected to be restored by 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Hit-and-run in Dilworth causes power outages, road closures)


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
South Charlotte HOA chops down tree, now protected by UDO
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
FORECAST: Scattered showers to dry out heading into work week
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
As the world gets hotter, Charlotte is trying to ensure every neighborhood has some shade
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
Gastonia, NC23 hours ago
Residents want road safer after cars crash into yards
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Medic confirms one person shot overnight in east Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
FORECAST: Cool temps will be present throughout the weekend
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Car crashes and catches on fire, killing Charlotte man
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Concerns over 'machete-wielding' man in west Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Charlotte housing market sees a drop in sales
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
One person in hospital following shooting in east Charlotte
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
Charlotte organization calls on Inlivian to implement safety changes to Little Rock community
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Modern-style homes are changing the look of Charlotte’s neighborhoods
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
FORECAST: Weekend highs to be in the upper-80s; low chance of rain
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
WBTV’s Steve Crump marks milestone anniversary of personal cancer journey
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Woman boating is shot on NC lake, suspect on the run, police say
Albemarle, NC22 hours ago
Worker rescued after medical emergency on roof in Gaston County
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
One of America’s Largest Old-Growth Forests With 400+ Year Old Trees Lies A Short Drive From Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Say So Long To This Favorite South End North Carolina Burger Spot As Owner Prepares For Something New
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Charlotte city council members hoping to prevent developer from building on land in Mallard Creek area
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Death investigation underway after two people found dead in west Charlotte, police say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
FORECAST: Storm threat on the horizon
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Full Charlotte-Mecklenburg animal shelter may lead to ‘devastating choices’
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
PARENTS LOCATED: Unattended child found in northwest Charlotte: CMPD
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
As Tega Cay leaders consider plan to reduce deer population, one place hundreds of miles away learned through trial and error
Tega Cay, SC2 days ago
Granite Falls Town Council awards contracts for first-ever splash pad
Granite Falls, NC1 day ago
Third Slim Chickens restaurant in Charlotte are set to open
Charlotte, NC49 minutes ago
Gaston County woman celebrates $1 million Mega Millions win
Belmont, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy