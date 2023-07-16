Thousands without power near Matthews, Duke Energy says

Two separate outages left thousands of people without power in southeast Charlotte and Matthews on Sunday, according to Duke Energy’s Outage Map.

The first outage was reported at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is impacting more than 950 customers. Duke Energy says this outage was caused by a car damaging equipment and should be restored by 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The second outage is much larger, impacting more than 3,100 customers. Officials at Duke Energy say this outage was reported at 4:59 p.m., but they don’t know what caused the outage. Power is expected to be restored by 9:45 p.m.

