One arrested in connection with Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested and charged with assault after a shooting Sunday, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).
HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 the shooting took place on Torrance Drive around 3 p.m. FPD: Diesel fuel washing up on shore of McFarland Park after tug boat sinks
Shaquon Moore, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting.
Webster said a man was transported to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident. He said that the man was in stable condition.
Moore was booked into the Madison County Jail around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. He is being held on a $20,000 bond. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0