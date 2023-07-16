Open in App
WHNT News 19

One arrested in connection with Huntsville shooting

By Taylor Mitchell,

6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested and charged with assault after a shooting Sunday, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 the shooting took place on Torrance Drive around 3 p.m.

Shaquon Moore, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting.

Webster said a man was transported to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident. He said that the man was in stable condition.

Moore was booked into the Madison County Jail around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

