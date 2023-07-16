Open in App
FOX8 News

Danville woman accused of stabbing, killing her mother, police say

By Brayden Stamps,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PHwq_0nSKN6RS00

DANVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing her mother, according to the Danville Police Department.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 100 block of Wimbish Place for a well-being check.

More

Crime News

3 shot outside entrance of Angry Troll Brewery in …

Man shot, killed outside of Walnut Cove tavern, sheriff’s …

High Point teenager arrested on indecent exposure …

Read more crime news on MyFOX8.com

At the scene, police found 61-year-old Marie Boynton suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ebonie Michelle Holm, 44, is being charged with second-degree murder. She is being held under no bond.

Investigators say that Boynton was Holm’s mother. No other suspects are being sought.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Danville, VA newsLocal Danville, VA
Danville PD searching for bank robbery suspect
Danville, VA2 days ago
Danville man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for selling deadly dose of fentanyl
Danville, VA2 days ago
Danville Man Arrested in Caswell County for Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Danville, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested after stealing truck, crashing into Martinsville Police car, officer fires shots to stop driver
Martinsville, VA20 hours ago
Man accused of murder, arson in custody nearly a month after High Point house fire led to homicide investigation
High Point, NC2 days ago
Father, son arrested after shots fired at Guilford County deputies in Greensboro, sheriff says
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Man found shot in passenger seat of crashed car in North Carolina, police say
Durham, NC1 day ago
Bassett woman avoids prison after pleading insanity in attempted shooting of 4 deputies
Bassett, VA2 days ago
1 dead after 4 shot in Greensboro in ‘drug-related’ shooting, police say
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
4 shot in Greensboro on Brice Street, taken to hospital, police say
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Friends, police identify man who died after Downtown Roanoke apartment assault
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
2 charged after shooting at Henderson walk-in clinic, police say
Henderson, NC3 days ago
1 dead in shooting on 17th St, Winston-Salem police say; 4th deadly shooting in city in days
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Man killed attending vigil for Winston-Salem homicide victim; suspect arrested in earlier shooting, police say
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
2 hurt in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Nobody injured after man with gun goes into Greensboro Food Lion
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
South Boston police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex
South Boston, VA3 days ago
Drive-by Shooting Startles Durham Neighborhood: Victim Identified as Raleigh Resident
Durham, NC2 days ago
Police in Burlington, Graham nab armed robbery suspect
Burlington, NC3 days ago
Two hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Woman who killed 4 people in Greensboro apartment fire could still be in prison due to staff shortages, attorney says
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
2 people hospitalized after Seven Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing fire
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
2 victims killed, 1 in critical condition after triple shooting on McIntosh Street in Greensboro, police say
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Juvenile hurt after early morning Roanoke shooting
Roanoke, VA4 days ago
Law enforcement agencies fed up with uptick in crime in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
1 dead after weekend crash shut down I-40 eastbound near Sandy Ridge Rd, police say
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Lynchburg's youth curfew: A surprising look at its impact on city crime
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy