Danville woman accused of stabbing, killing her mother, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing her mother, according to the Danville Police Department.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 100 block of Wimbish Place for a well-being check.

More

Crime News

At the scene, police found 61-year-old Marie Boynton suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ebonie Michelle Holm, 44, is being charged with second-degree murder. She is being held under no bond.

Investigators say that Boynton was Holm’s mother. No other suspects are being sought.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.