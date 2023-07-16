Open in App
Scattered Storms then HOT

By Heat Builds Midweek,

7 days ago

YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245yb2_0nSKLo4T00

severerisk.JPG

  • There is a severe risk of storms tonight, mainly to the north. High winds and hail the primary threats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XS0cX_0nSKLo4T00

MonAM.jpg

  • Scattered storms possible in the morning, mainly west
  • Mild temperatures

MondayPM.JPG

  • Scattered afternoon storms possible. Some possibly strong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHQVI_0nSKLo4T00

MondayPMHeat.JPG

  • Heat Index's upper 90's and low 100's

WHAT WE ARE TRACKING FOR YOU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nK5eE_0nSKLo4T00

TueAM.jpg

  • Mostly fair with scattered showers possible north and east

TuePM.jpg

  • Partly cloudy and HOT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4KTt_0nSKLo4T00

TuePMHeat.jpg

  • Heat Index's in the low to mid 100's

WedAM.JPG

  • Mostly fair and mild
  • Cold front approaching from the NW

WedPMHeat.JPG

  • Heat Index's in the 100's.

YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST/OUTLOOK:

RainfallFcst_ECMWF.JPG

  • European model is forecasting lower rainfall amounts

RainfallFcst.JPG

  • GFS model is more generous with rainfall amounts across the region

10DayFcst.JPG

  • After a HOT midweek, cooler weather for Thursday and Friday with scattered storms. Drier air moves in for the weekend. Slow warmup afterwards into next week

