Scattered Storms then HOT

YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS:

There is a severe risk of storms tonight, mainly to the north. High winds and hail the primary threats

Scattered storms possible in the morning, mainly west

Mild temperatures

Scattered afternoon storms possible. Some possibly strong

Heat Index's upper 90's and low 100's

WHAT WE ARE TRACKING FOR YOU:

Mostly fair with scattered showers possible north and east

Partly cloudy and HOT

Heat Index's in the low to mid 100's

Mostly fair and mild

Cold front approaching from the NW

Heat Index's in the 100's.

YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST/OUTLOOK:

European model is forecasting lower rainfall amounts

GFS model is more generous with rainfall amounts across the region

After a HOT midweek, cooler weather for Thursday and Friday with scattered storms. Drier air moves in for the weekend. Slow warmup afterwards into next week

