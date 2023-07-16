Open in App
The Associated Press

Johnny Sexton gets 3-match ban but he can captain Ireland at Rugby World Cup

6 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) — Johnny Sexton will be free to captain Ireland at the Rugby World Cup in France after being handed a three-match ban for misconduct.

The 38-year-old Leinster fly-half will miss the warm-up fixtures against Italy, England and Samoa after admitting a European Professional Club Rugby misconduct charge leveled in the wake of the Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle on May 20.

Sexton, who was not playing in the game, went on to the pitch at the Aviva Stadium after the match — which Leinster lost 27-26 — and became involved in what appeared to be a heated exchange with South African referee Jaco Peyper and other match officials.

“The disciplinary committee found his behavior confrontational and aggressive towards and disrespectful of the match officials,” said a statement issued Sunday on behalf of the independent disciplinary commission. “His conduct was obviously unsportsmanlike and brought the sport of rugby union into disrepute.”

Sexton has been suspended with immediate effect and will miss the games against Italy on Aug. 5, England a fortnight later and Samoa on Aug. 26.

However, he will be available for Ireland’s opening World Cup fixture against Romania in Bordeaux on Sept. 9.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Drinking water in South Dakota’s 3rd largest city has an increased risk of disease, officials say
Aberdeen, SD2 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK7 days ago
This Tiny, Picturesque Town in Florida was Recently Named One of the Top Summer Destinations in the United States
Crystal River, FL18 days ago
Liberty use record 44-point first quarter to rout Fever 101-83
New York City, NY1 hour ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA9 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy