Josh Jacobs, Raiders aren’t close to long-term deal with holdout likely

By Christian Arnold,

6 days ago

It’s coming down to the wire for the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs to come to an agreement on a long-term contract, and the two sides don’t appear to be close to a resolution.

Monday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline for players that have been franchise tagged to agree to multi-year deals is quickly approaching.

But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the gap between what Jacobs wants and what the team is offering is too large to bridge before the deadline.

And both the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Fox 5 Las Vegas reported that Jacobs would not report to training camp if a new deal was not struck by the deadline.

Whether the situation dragged on into the regular season is still up in the air.

Since he has not signed his franchise tender, Jacobs would not be subject to any fines from the team for missing camp and he wouldn’t lose out on any paychecks, since players do not get paid until actual games are played.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6oQq_0nSKLdMU00
Josh Jacobs and the Raiders are running out of time to reach a deal with the deadline creeping in.
AP

The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs in March worth $10.09 million, which is the same amount that Giants running back Saquon Barkley would get paid if he signs his tender offer.

Jacobs is potentially looking for a deal in the range of $26 million to $32 million in full guarantees, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Jacobs rushed for a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards after the Raiders opted not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs tells me he's "feeling great" this offseason with no injuries, he feels "explosive".

I'm told by a source close to him that if a deal is not made between the Raiders and Josh Jacobs on Monday at 1PM. Jacobs will not be showing up for training camp. pic.twitter.com/BcnLY54iiu

— Paloma Villicana (@PalomaFOX5News) July 13, 2023

The 25-year-old running back told Fox5 Las Vegas that he was “feeling great” and that he wasn’t having to recover from any injuries after the season.

“The whole offseason I didn’t have to do no rehabs or anything,” Jacobs said. “I was just training, so I just feel good coming into the year. I feel explosive.”

Time will tell what happens with Jacobs’ contract talks, but the back is facing an uphill battle with teams across the league shifting how they value running back based on new analytics and a view of recent history.

