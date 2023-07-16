Open in App
Akron Beacon Journal

Guardians bullpen blows another lead as Rangers complete 3-game sweep

By Associated Press,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QI3R_0nSKLVFY00

ARLINGTON, Texas — Josh Jung’s two-run single capped a four-run eighth inning as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers rallied past the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 on Sunday, completing a three-game series sweep.

All four runs in the inning came off Trevor Stephan (4-4), who walked Marcus Semien and Corey Seager with one out before giving up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe, an RBI double to Adolis Garcia and a single to Jung.

Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save in 18 opportunities after Cody Bradford (2-1) pitched three innings.

The Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since June 17-19, and swept a three-game series for the first time since June 2-4 against Seattle.

The Guardians have lost four straight, their longest losing streak of the season.

Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Semien hit homers to open each half of the first inning, only the second time that has happened this season. It previously happened on June 26 at Seattle, by the Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas and the Mariners’ J.P. Crawford.

Kwan had four hits and three RBIs. David Fry, who graduated from nearby Grapevine High, hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give the Guardians a 5-2 lead.

Lowe also singled home Semien in the third inning.

For starters

Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one, and was nearly struck in the head by a liner from Seager in the fifth inning. The ball grazed the top of Bibee’s glove as he attempted to field.

Texas’ Martín Pérez pitched five innings and gave up three runs, all in the first two innings. It was an improvement over his previous outing – eight runs allowed in 1⅓ innings against Houston on July 3.

Remember when

The last Cleveland game featuring homers to start each half of the first inning was played on Sept. 14, 2015, at Kansas City. They were hit by Jason Kipnis and the Royals’ Alex Gordon.

For Texas, it previously happened on Aug. 1, 2001, at Yankee Stadium with the Rangers’ Michael Young and Chuck Knoblauch for New York.

Guardians: Cleveland plans a bullpen game for Monday’s series opener at Pittsburgh against RHP Quinn Priester, who will make his major league debut.

Rangers: A three-game series between AL division leaders in Arlington will begin Monday when Texas RHP Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.84 ERA) faces Tampa Bay RHP Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.53).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
From Bob Hope to Blossom and the Carousel, Tony Bennett's Akron-area connections ran deep
Akron, OH2 days ago
Non-stop action, realistic details make 'What Harms You' a compelling read | Book Talk
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA2 days ago
Barberton freshman Jackson Phillips is an All-American at Fargo National Championships
Barberton, OH14 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
What to know: PorchRokr 2023 in Akron's Highland Square
Akron, OH2 days ago
UPDATE: He has been found and is now home safe!
Centralia, MO12 days ago
Major DEA drug bust in Lexington leads to indictment of four; cocaine and cash seized
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV14 days ago
Down and derby: This year's All-American Soap Box Derby world champions
Akron, OH1 day ago
Thunderstorms To Target San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Mountains On Sunday
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA15 days ago
Douglas police arrested wanted Florida suspect after he was accidentally released from custody in Telfair County
Douglas, GA14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy