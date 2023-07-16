Open in App
Doylestown’s Summer Music Series This Week Will Feature Local Fave Cherry Lane

By TAPinto Doylestown,

6 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—High-energy rock and R&B will fill Doylestown’s Central Park this week when the band Cherry Lane takes the stage for the Thompson Performing Arts Summer Concert Series on July 19.

Expect to hear songs from Bruce Springsteen, Steely Dan, Earth, Wind & Fire and more. The band is a local favorite on the music scene.

All shows are free and start at 7 p.m. at the C&N Amphitheater in Central Park at 425 Wells Road. A food truck and a beer garden will be selling food and beverages on-site. No outside alcohol is allowed in the park.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the season:

July 26: Lights Out/Decades Show.

Aug. 2: AM Radio/Music from the ‘60s/’70s.

Aug. 9: Larger than Life/Boyband Experience.

Aug. 16: Class Act/Dance Band (local teachers).

Aug. 23: River of Dreams/Billy Joel Tribute.

Aug. 30: Big Chill Band/Classic Rock.

Aug. 31: Boat House Row/Yacht Rock (rescheduled from June 7).

More information is available on the township website.

