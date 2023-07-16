Weekend Wrap (July 15 & 16)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The weekend racing had to take a break Friday evening as the rain rolled through at Mo-Kan Dragway, so the Nitros are extended into Sunday.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin anticipates opening a new section of West 32nd as asphalt base course work is being completed from Crane Drive west to near the west end of the project in the vicinity of Woodland Ave.

JOPLIN, Mo , - Create N Sip Studios today hosted a Family 'Arting' event called "Rock Painting and Hydro Dipping."

JOPLIN, Mo . - Kansas City University - Joplin today hosted a white coating ceremony for the College of Osteopathic Medicine, class of 2027.

JOPLIN, Mo . - The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is promoting the PACT Act, a new law that enhances VA healthcare and benefits for Veterans.

