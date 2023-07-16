Open in App
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (July 15 & 16)

6 days ago

Rain extends Mo-Kan Dragway Nitro-Chaos to Sunday!

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The weekend racing had to take a break Friday evening as the rain rolled through at Mo-Kan Dragway, so the Nitros are extended into Sunday.

Joplin's Cedar Ridge Neighborhood anticipates opening Crane Drive to Woodland Ave

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin anticipates opening a new section of West 32nd as asphalt base course work is being completed from Crane Drive west to near the west end of the project in the vicinity of Woodland Ave.

Local studio hosts family-oriented art class

JOPLIN, Mo , -  Create N Sip Studios today hosted a Family 'Arting' event called "Rock Painting and Hydro Dipping."

Local Medical Students welcomed during annual ceremony

JOPLIN, Mo . - Kansas City University - Joplin today hosted a white coating ceremony for the College of Osteopathic Medicine, class of 2027.

Local veterans gather in support of new legislation

JOPLIN, Mo . - The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is promoting the PACT Act, a new law that enhances VA healthcare and benefits for Veterans.

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGNQA_0nSKKbhf00

Weekend Wrap

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas woman struck by train at Missouri state line does not survive
Joplin, MO2 days ago
Columbus Authorities investigate suspicious device
Columbus, KS2 days ago
Baxter Springs man off to prison, guilty of distributing meth
Baxter Springs, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Miners Hall Museum hosts free special event
Franklin, KS3 hours ago
Pittsburg's 'Kiddieland Park' celebrates 70 years of entertainment
Pittsburg, KS1 day ago
Carl Junction Fire arrive to residence, “fully involved”
Joplin, MO1 day ago
Police pursuit, stolen pickup running on rims, sparks cause grassfire; Two in custody
Joplin, MO20 hours ago
DWI driver plows through signs and fence, crashing into house in Carthage
Carthage, MO1 day ago
Webb City Police pursue SUV into Joplin’s East Town Neighborhood
Webb City, MO1 day ago
SUV swerving in traffic, t-bones a boat, which flips in Joplin
Joplin, MO2 days ago
Water Festival kicks off at Shoal Creek
Joplin, MO1 day ago
Shannon's Big 3: Carmine's leaves Joplin, Webb CIty makes room for Popeye's, and a fatal crash takes the life of a baby girl
Joplin, MO2 days ago
Local church hosts work day event with local residents
Joplin, MO4 hours ago
Girard Fire Department hosts annual community event
Girard, KS1 day ago
"Route 66 Rigs at the Run" showcases over 50 trucks and supports autism awareness
Miami, OK1 day ago
Local girl raises funds with lemonade for her fathers radiation treatment
Joplin, MO1 day ago
California man sentenced for mailing packages of meth to Missouri
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Former NFL Players host camp in Wyandotte
Wyandotte, OK18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy