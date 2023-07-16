Open in App
Skaters, officials celebrate Blue Park Skate Park grand reopening

By News 12 Staff,

6 days ago

Brooklyn’s skaters and elected officials gathered on Sunday to celebrate the grand reopening of Blue Park Skate Park.

Alec Beck, the associate director of the skatepark project, tells News 12 that the skate park has been a staple in the Brooklyn skate community, and with the help of partnerships, they've been able to restore the 7,000-square-foot space.

The renovations include safe concrete obstacles and other park features.

