Open in App
News 12

Grandmother of slain teen asks for justice; source says NYPD found stabbing to be self-defense

By Brittany Cadet and Natalie Hernandez,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOQh0_0nSKK3yK00

The family of 17-year-old Alex Colodner, who was fatally stabbed in April spoke to News 12 on Sunday about the impact of his death. Debra Graber, Colonder's grandmother, says she is still coming to terms with the unexpected death of her grandson.

"The hurt that I'm going through does not compare to what his parents are going through," said Graber.

Colodner was stabbed on April 25 by another boy in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police say.

Sources tell News 12 that after an investigation was conducted, it was found that the person who stabbed Colodner was not charged. The stabbing was deemed self-defense.

Colonder's grandmother says she wants justice for her grandson.

"I never questioned God, because he's the one that carries vengeance. The only vengeance I want is that child in jail," said Graber.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NY AG: Officer who fatally shot man who killed NYPD detectives in Harlem was justified
New York City, NY1 day ago
Police: Port Washington man accused of exposing himself to minors
Port Washington, NY5 hours ago
Prosecutor: Man fatally shot outside Newark club
Newark, NJ11 hours ago
‘A devastating time’: Attorneys for Rex Heuermann’s wife say arrest has taken ‘emotional toll’ on family, request privacy
Gilgo Beach, NY2 days ago
Caught on camera: Car rams Bridgeport family's vehicles; woman claims ongoing harassment
Bridgeport, CT5 hours ago
Friends, family march in honor of man fatally shot by New Rochelle police
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Woman who was close with accused Gilgo killer's family does not think wife knew
Gilgo Beach, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Man shot multiple times in Flatbush
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Gilgo murders: K9, ground-penetrating radar seen at suspect Heuermann’s home
Massapequa Park, NY5 hours ago
Police: 2 suspects wanted for stabbing man in Brentwood
Brentwood, NY9 hours ago
Police: 3 men injured in shooting on Bruckner Boulevard; suspect at large
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Gilgo murders: Backhoe begins digging in suspect Rex Heuermann’s backyard
Massapequa Park, NY5 hours ago
Prisoner escapes Westchester Department of Correction custody at Yonkers hospital
Yonkers, NY1 hour ago
Prosecutor: Man accused of killing sister-in-law, niece extradited to NJ
Roselle, NJ2 days ago
Police: Queens man arrested in Valley Stream burglary and assault
Valley Stream, NY1 day ago
NYPD confirms second death in Bed-Stuy love triangle shooting
New York City, NY2 days ago
Police: 2 wanted for breaking into Bronx apartment, stealing PS5
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Connecticut man arrested for allegedly stealing his own repossessed car
White Plains, NY1 day ago
Gilgo murders: Police likely to wrap investigation at Heuermann’s home next week
Massapequa Park, NY1 day ago
Forensic expert found liable for allegedly fabricating evidence in 1985 New Milford murder case
New Milford, CT2 days ago
NYPD: Man wanted for raping 17-year-old girl in the Bronx
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Suffolk DA explains timeline of identifying Rex Heuermann as suspect in Gilgo Beach murders
Gilgo Beach, NY1 day ago
Prisoner escapes Yonkers police custody at St. Joseph’s Medical Center
Yonkers, NY7 hours ago
Detectives: Officer injured in Massapequa during struggle with speeding Bay Shore man
Massapequa, NY1 day ago
Family attorney: 'There is no doubt whatsoever that Shannan Gilbert was murdered'
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Police investigate stabbing, shooting in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
Police: 25-year-old drove into gas pump while drunk
Uniondale, NY1 day ago
Town of Babylon renames street in honor of late NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz
Deer Park, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy