Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Is Coming to Berkeley

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade , an international lemonade chain that began as a “small lemonade trailer” in Maui, is opening its first outpost in Berkeley — planning to set up shop at 2332 Telegraph Avenue , near establishments such as Freshroll, Sharetea, and Walgreens, according to a recent permit application.

Franchisee Stephen Choi tells What Now San Francisco that the building is currently under construction and that the location is scheduled to open in late August — “Hopefully before summer ends and in time for the school year.”

For readers who are unfamiliar with the franchise, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade started in Hawaii in 2012 and is known for its fresh-pressed lemonades, smoothies, loaded toasts, and acai bowls.

Now headquartered in Arizona, the chain has over fifteen locations across Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Texas.

Follow Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade on Facebook and Instagram for additional updates.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .