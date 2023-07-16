Support the Mayor's Gala to Fund East Brunswick Programs and Community Arts Center





EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - The East Brunswick Mayor's Charity Fund is soliciting donations for sponsorships for the Mayor's Gala to be held at the Park Chateau on Tuesday, October 17.

The Mayor's Charity Fund has supported relief in the township during the COVID pandemic and has augmented funds for those in need due to financial strains over the past few years by supporting events, programs, and people. At central focus for funding has been the growth and expansion of the Community Arts Center on Cranbury Road.

At this time, residents are invited to join the Mayor Cohen's Charity Fund at the 2023 Annual Gala on Tuesday, October 17 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens.

Tickets/Sponsorships/Ads can be located at EBMayorsGala@gmail.com.

Local businesses and individuals are able to support the event through advertising, sponsorship, and promotion in a price range that begins at $150 and tops off at $15,000.