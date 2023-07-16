How Noel Acciari's Connection with Former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas Influenced His Free Agency Move to the Penguins

While new Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving did his best to retain some of the team's pending unrestricted free agents, Dubas, who went on to become president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins, ended up landing the physical forward.
"Kyle and I formed a bit of a relationship toward the end there in Toronto and he told me the plan for Pittsburgh," Acciari told reporters in Pittsburgh last week.
Acciari signed a three-year, deal with the Penguins that carries an average annual value of $2 million per season. The term is substantial for a 31-year-old player who will primarily play on the team's bottom six.
But it's clear that Dubas was impressed with the way Acciari played defensively while also finding ways to chip in. That will be helpful for a team looking to get back into the playoffs after missing out after losing their final game of the season.
"He's done a great job with all of the guys that have come in," Acciari said of Dubas. "I take it personally getting scored on. Everyone wants to score goals but I want to be good defensively first and then the offense will come from that."
The 31-year-old had four goals and one assist in 23 games with the Maple Leafs last season. He also had two goals in 11 playoff games with Toronto in 2023. He also cited his relationship with former Penguins forward Brandon Tanev on signing with Pittsburgh. The two were teammates for three seasons at Providence College and Tanev was trying to also sell him on Seattle before Acciari chose Pittsburgh.
"He told me I'm going to love it and they're going to love you," Acciari said of Tanev's reaction. "He told me that's a great fit as much as he wanted me to come play with him in Seattle.
