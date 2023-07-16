Open in App
Community members show up to South Burlington flood supply drive

By Zoe Petersen,

6 days ago

South Burlington, VT– As floods have left many people in the Green Mountain State needing to evacuate their homes, people from all corners of Vermont have found new ways to help those impacted and today, those efforts were focused on Central and Southern Vermont.

People from different community organizations gathered in the South Burlington Lowe’s parking lot to accept and send off supplies. Some community members said they were glad to help out while others were grateful.

The Queen City Saints and Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale joined forces to help Vermonters in need. Co-founder Megan Frenzen said it’s been an emotional ride.

“I am so touched by the outpouring of support that we’ve had for this effort. And knowing we’ve got dozens of friends who are mucking basements all over the State and I’m just so proud of where we live,” Frenzen said.

Frenzen added that much of the supplies brought Sunday went to the Montpelier area while Sen. Ram Hinsdale coordinated where the need was.

“There is no fatigue here and that’s really important cause right now it’s clean up then hopefully we get passed that to reconstruction and then people rebuilding their lives and needing soft goods, clothing, and personal items. Everyone is trying to figure out what they can do and they’re doing it,” Ram Hinsdale said.

Ram Hinsdale set up a Venmo account to get money and supplies where they need to go quickly. $15,000 had been raised in the last three days. Other organizations also showed their support, including the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Club.

“It’s amazing to see all of the different people around the State who are getting together in different ways. Whether it’s small activities or people driving out, going to people’s yards and saying ‘hey, can I help you?’ That’s the fundamental impulse that’s just so fantastic to see all over Vermont,” Dan York, President of the Rotary Club said.

About 20 trucks traveled to a number of locations across the State, including hard hit areas like Ludlow and Londonderry.

James Lavanway of Vermont Sports Car showed up with a trailer to fill with supplies and transport to Rutland. Lavanway was personally motivated to help others.

“I spent Monday and Tuesday keeping my basement out of water, and I know my neighbors weren’t so fortunate and so just help wherever we can,” Lavanway said.

Many other smaller communities were also devastated. Nicole Lyons and her wife note the challenges of getting resources in rural towns. Lyons showed up to the drive in hopes of getting supplies for her father who cannot live in his home because of the mold.

“I think right now everyone just needs support. People are really emotional. Even folks outside of those towns, I grew up there. It’s hard to see that town is just under water and now folks are coming together to keep morale,” said Lyons.

