Open in App
KXLY

One killed in motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

By Vincent Saglimbeni,

6 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Spokane, WA newsLocal Spokane, WA
WSP identifies young man killed in crash in Mead
Mead, WA2 days ago
Fatal Traffic Collision Claims Life of Bicyclist Near Spokane
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Spokane firefighters quickly contain two fires in West Central
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spokane firefighters respond to brush fire in West Central
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Woman falls, rescued by first responders at Coyote Rock in Spokane Valley
Spokane Valley, WA2 days ago
12-day closure of Upriver Drive and Centennial Trail begins Monday
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Coeur d’Alene teacher dead in mountain biking accident
Coeur D'alene, ID1 day ago
Man in critical condition after crash through Fairchild AFB fence
Fairchild Air Force Base, WA2 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in roundabout crash in Airway Heights
Airway Heights, WA4 days ago
Longtime PE teacher at Coeur d'Alene School District dies in mountain biking accident
Coeur D'alene, ID23 hours ago
Fire crews trying to contain wildfire burning west of Fernwood, Idaho
Fernwood, ID1 day ago
Spokane Valley man sentenced to federal prison for involvement in Coeur d'Alene teens death
Coeur D'alene, ID2 days ago
SWAT Standoff in Spokane Valley ends
Spokane Valley, WA2 days ago
Suspected copper wire thief causes Spokane Valley suite to flood
Spokane Valley, WA3 days ago
Fire destroys home in Malden
Malden, WA2 days ago
Concerns over RVs left in Spokane neighborhoods grow, who’s responsible for RVs left on streets?
Spokane, WA3 days ago
Man involved in fatal shooting of Coeur d'Alene teen after failed drug sale sentenced to federal prison
Coeur D'alene, ID2 days ago
Coeur d'Alene looks to limit excessive water use
Coeur D'alene, ID2 days ago
Spirit Lake and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to discuss police contracts
Spirit Lake, ID2 days ago
Baby survives Sandpoint train crash, fundraiser started for medical and funeral costs
Sandpoint, ID4 days ago
Concerns over RV's in Spokane neighborhoods
Spokane, WA3 days ago
Burn restrictions still in place across Eastern Washington
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with car in Spokane Valley
Spokane Valley, WA7 days ago
The Arc Thrift Store opening new location in Spokane Valley on July 31
Spokane Valley, WA2 days ago
Shoshone County declared the winner in legal battle with Silver Mountain
Kellogg, ID2 days ago
Air 4 Adventure: Learning to row at the mudhole in Priest River
Priest River, ID1 day ago
Former finance director of the Spokane Dermatology Clinic indicted for stealing over $715k from the company
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Reardan schools stay prepared for an active shooter through exercises
Reardan, WA1 day ago
Rising housing costs in Coeur d'Alene moving people out
Coeur D'alene, ID3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy