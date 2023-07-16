MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that two juveniles suffered major injuries after they were ejected from a car on northbound Highway 101 and Highway 198 on Sunday morning.

CHP, Monterey County Sheriff's Office and Pine Canyon Firefighters responded to a report of a solo vehicle rollover crash just outside of San Lucas around 11:11 a.m.

CHP said that a Salinas woman was driving a silver GMC Envoy on Northbound Highway 101 when one of the rear tires popped which lead her car to roll over multiple times and land on a nearby frontage road.

The two juveniles inside the car were ejected from the car as a result of the crash. They were both transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

The post Two juveniles injured in crash near San Lucas appeared first on KION546 .