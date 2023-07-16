UCLA Football News: Chip Kelly, Among Others, to Represent Program at Pac-12 Media Day

Excitement is building for the upcoming 2023 UCLA Bruins football season, and the team is gearing up for a monumental year following their surprising and successful 2022 campaign. Before the action kicks off on the field, the team, along with the rest of the Pac-12, has the important task of engaging with the media during the Pac-12 media day on Friday, July 21st, in Las Vegas.

Head Coach Chip Kelly will be leading the way, accompanied by two standout players, offensive lineman Duke Clemens and edge rusher Laiatu Latu. Their presence signifies the significance of this media day for the Bruins. As the last representatives from the Pac-12 to speak, they aim to make a lasting impression.

The media day promises to be a day-long event, starting early at 11:45 AM with the Utah Utes. It's a chance for the team to share their insights, strategies, and aspirations while building anticipation and support among fans. UCLA will be the last team to speak to the media after the Colorado Buffaloes at 6:55 PM .

The Bruins will be ready to make their mark and set the stage for an incredible 2023 season. The stage is set, and the Bruins are ready to shine!