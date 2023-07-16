Steelers: Kenny Pickett already drawing major praise from new teammate

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Allen Robinson this offseason, they weren't sure how soon they could get the former Pro Bowl receiver working together with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Robinson was still recovering from a season-ending foot injury.

Then OTAs came around, and there was Robinson catching red zone targets from the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, establishing a rapport that can elevate the Steelers' offense to a new place.



Training camp is still a week away, but Robinson is already impressed by his new quarterback, who just turned 25 years old last month.

Pickett is demonstrating traits and intangibles that Robinson finds rare for a quarterback as young as he is. Experienced is even how he would describe the second-year signal caller.



"Coming in seeing Kenny now going into his second season, the command that he has for a second-year player is awesome," Robinson said . "I personally feel like you don’t get a chance to see guys that young with a command that strong as far as leading us, getting guys together, throwing after watching film. Across the board, he’s very experienced. It’s been fun to see and it’s been fun to be a part of.”

Robinson was one of several key additions the Steelers made to their offense this offseason. A new left tackle in first-round pick Broderick Jones became the final piece of the offensive line after Isaac Seumalo was brought in at left guard via free agency, and Darnell Washington also adds a new dimension at the tight end position.

With Robinson, the Steelers hope to have a veteran slot receiver who can turn red zone trips into touchdowns. Pittsburgh finished 22nd last season in red zone touchdown percentage (51.92%).

The connection between Pickett and Robinson should only continue to blossom as training camp progresses into the regular season.

