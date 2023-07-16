Open in App
A to Z Sports

Steelers: Kenny Pickett already drawing major praise from new teammate

By John Sheeran,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egXyt_0nSKDGXZ00

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Allen Robinson this offseason, they weren't sure how soon they could get the former Pro Bowl receiver working together with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Robinson was still recovering from a season-ending foot injury.

Then OTAs came around, and there was Robinson catching red zone targets from the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, establishing a rapport that can elevate the Steelers' offense to a new place.

Training camp is still a week away, but Robinson is already impressed by his new quarterback, who just turned 25 years old last month.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Pickett is demonstrating traits and intangibles that Robinson finds rare for a quarterback as young as he is. Experienced is even how he would describe the second-year signal caller.

"Coming in seeing Kenny now going into his second season, the command that he has for a second-year player is awesome," Robinson said . "I personally feel like you don’t get a chance to see guys that young with a command that strong as far as leading us, getting guys together, throwing after watching film. Across the board, he’s very experienced. It’s been fun to see and it’s been fun to be a part of.”

Robinson was one of several key additions the Steelers made to their offense this offseason. A new left tackle in first-round pick Broderick Jones became the final piece of the offensive line after Isaac Seumalo was brought in at left guard via free agency, and Darnell Washington also adds a new dimension at the tight end position.

With Robinson, the Steelers hope to have a veteran slot receiver who can turn red zone trips into touchdowns. Pittsburgh finished 22nd last season in red zone touchdown percentage (51.92%).

The connection between Pickett and Robinson should only continue to blossom as training camp progresses into the regular season.

Related: Steelers got an offseason boost they didn't expect

Featured image via © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bengals place multiple players on injury list
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Andre Reed hints at the Bills returning to throwbacks for this season
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Chiefs' HC Andy Reid reveals potentially bad news about WR Kadarius Toney
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Recent comment from Damar Hamlin will touch the hearts of Bengals fans
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Vols senior shares the critical 3-step recipe to Tennessee's great culture under Josh Heupel
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Comment from Joe Milton should scare every defensive back on Tennessee's schedule in 2023
Nashville, TN2 days ago
One unintended recruiting benefit for the Tennessee Vols that comes from NCAA penalties
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee drops incredible video that will give Vols fans chills
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Colts sign veteran pass rusher in free agency
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Zac Taylor's small gesture has big effect on Bengals legend Chad Johnson
Cincinnati, OH11 hours ago
Report: Chiefs and DT Chris Jones aren't close on an agreement for extension
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Tennessee Vols keep the positive recruiting momentum going
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Dan Campbell's biggest worry for the Lions is the hype
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Cowboys veteran has a specific goal in mind for the upcoming season
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes praises Kirk Cousins, calls him most underrated QB in the NFL
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy