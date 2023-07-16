Open in App
CBS Boston

Marking one year since 988 launched, providing mental health support

By Anna Meiler,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ev7Rw_0nSKBmf700

Look inside 988 call center shows how new resource is impacting mental health in Massachusetts 03:41

FRAMINGHAM - If you dial 9-8-8 in Massachusetts, you will be connected to a trained call taker like Caitlin who has made it her mission to help others.

Her own personal story is what motivates her to answer the phone and support the person on the other side who is going through a tough time.

"I am a suicide attempt survivor and I really wanted to find a way to give back and a way to make a difference especially when I didnt feel like I had those resources when I was going through what I was going through," said Caitlin, the quality assurance manager at Call2Talk.

It's been exactly one year since 9-8-8 launched nationwide, transforming the ten digit number for the national suicide prevention lifeline into a three digit number that is much easier to remember.

"It's more accessible now. I think we really are seeing the change in the stigma the mental health barriers are breaking down a little bit where people are reaching out for support," said Caitlin.

Every state now has 988, but if you call from a local area code you'll be connected to one of the five call centers in Massachusetts. Eileen Davis is the director of Call2Talk, which runs two of them. Leading up to the launch, they doubled their call takers to be ready for an increase in calls.

"The call volume has probably at least doubled," said Davis. " We have had children as young as eight call and we've had people in their nineties call who are just in need of a compassionate, nonjudgmental listening ear that will be there for them."

There are both paid and volunteer call takers.

"They just have such pure hearts and they want to be there for others," said Davis.

They're available to answer phone calls, text messages, or online chats any time of the day or night.

"If you wake up in the middle of the night or you can't sleep and there is someone there for you how wonderful is that," said Davis. "And again, it just buys that time when you're feeling things are so incredibly unsolvable."

Davis stresses- you do not have to be having suicidal thoughts to pick up the phone and call 988.

"We hope that you don't. We will support you wherever you're feeling at whatever level, but we want you to call before you get to such a high level where it feels like you're out of control."

And there is proof this service is working.

"Sometimes callers do call back and say thank you, that was so helpful, or changed my life," said Davis.

The goal is that the 988 number will become as engrained in our minds as 911 and that people won't hesitate to call when they need help.

"It's free. It's confidential. You can access it from your home, you can access it from your car, you don't have to wait in line or have insurance which is also a huge barrier," said Caitlin. "I don't know what the future holds, but I do believe that we are moving the needle in the right direction."

