Open in App
Idaho State Journal

Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press,

6 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local doctor wins Idaho veterinarian of the year award
Pocatello, ID20 hours ago
Mountain climber, cliff diver die in separate incidents at national recreation spots in the West
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
New Jersey sues federal highway officials in bid to stop New York City's plan to charge big tolls
New York City, NY2 days ago
'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR6 days ago
Idaho jury finds five from white nationalist group guilty of criminal conspiracy to riot at Pride event
Coeur D'alene, ID2 days ago
Damond Watkins says his resignation from state RNC role was coerced
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Racist text scandal at Northern California police department at center of court hearing
Antioch, CA2 days ago
Man linked to deaths of four women in Oregon reportedly assaulted one earlier, victim's father says
Portland, OR1 day ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK7 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA11 days ago
White Teacher Accused of Sending Afro And White Paint to Mixed-Race Student; Lawsuit Filed by Family
Warren, NJ8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy