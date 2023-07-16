If this one thing happens, USC will have a historic and successful season

The USC Trojans want to be where the Georgia Bulldogs currently are.

USC wants to be a back-to-back national champion again, as it was in 2003 and 2004. USC wants to be in the College Football Playoff on an annual basis. USC wants to be at the very center of the conversation in college football not just in late November, but in late December and early January. The Trojans aren’t quite there yet. Maybe this is the year they will take the next step.

At any rate, our friends at Nittany Lions Wire pointed out a detail USC fans might be interested in:

“For now, USC and Tennessee are tied for the 10th most all-time wins in college football history according to Winsipedia (867), but the Trojans could soon officially own sole possession of the final spot in the top 10 once it is sorted out just how many wins Tennessee will have to vacate. But USC gets the tiebreaker in its favor in the meantime anyway thanks to a 4-0 all-time mark against the Vols.

“Here come the Dawgs! Georgia has stormed its way up into the top 10 (868 wins) thanks to back-to-back national championship seasons and the building up to this level of college football supremacy. And Georgia should add another double-digit win total to its all-time mark once again in 2023.”

USC with 867 wins, Georgia with 868.

You can do the math here. If USC ties Georgia on the all-time list at the end of the season, the Trojans will have won one more game than the Dawgs. If USC leads UGA on the list, the Trojans will have won two or more games than Kirby Smart’s team.

If either of those things happen, USC will have almost certainly made the playoff and very probably won its playoff semifinal.

It’s a different way of expressing the same goals and hopes USC carries into the 2023 campaign.