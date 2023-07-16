SEC commissioner Greg Sankey takes shot at Big 12 over possibly trying more Friday football

HOUSTON — SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was succinct in saying that conferences have a responsibility to understand that their decisions can have an effect on the levels below them in sports.

Sunday afternoon speaking to a group of athletics directors, administrators and coaches at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention and Coaching School, Sankey took a little bit of a dig at Big 12 conference commissioner Brett Yormark for considering playing games on Friday.

Yorkmark made the comments at last week's Big 12 media days as the conference works to rebrand as Texas and Oklahoma make their way to the SEC in 2024. Sankey, meanwhile, reaffirmed his conference's commitment to play on Saturdays. He said when Florida and Florida State played on "Black Friday," they worked with the state's high school athletic association to make sure it would work.

"I was interested last week to watch my Big 12 colleague remark about playing football games on Friday night," Sankey said. "I've been very clear in conversations with our state high school athletic associations that I think we still have a responsibility to you in the high school role that shouldn't just be overrun because we need to access the television window."