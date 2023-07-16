Vigilant dog and owners help Marshalls find escaped inmate

CONEWAGO, WARREN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A northwestern Pennsylvania community is breathing easier this weekend now that an escapee accused of homicide, kidnapping, and other crimes is back in custody.

Michael Burham was apprehended Saturday evening nine days after he bolted from the warren county jail.

The 34-year-old fugitive was a self-taught survivalist with military background and training that made it difficult for authorities to find him for nine days. He was finally taken into custody thanks to a couple and their alert dog.

It’s the first video of Michael Burham after his capture Saturday. He had been on the run since July 6th but police finally nabbed him in Conewago Township Saturday evening still wearing his prison pants turned inside out.

Authorities say the goal all along was to pressure Burham into the open.

“Our strategy all along is to push him hard to have him make a mistake he finally did. It was spotted. You all had a hand in that by getting the word out and making sure people knew what he looked like and who he was and that they needed to call us right away. I would characterize his condition as worn out,” Deputy commissioner of operations with Pennsylvania State Police.

Cindy Ecklund and her husband Ron were the ones who approached Burham after their dog Tucker was acting suspiciously on their property.

“When Tucker started to bark we just assumed it was a fisherman down at the stream so we basically went down to keep him away from the fisherman so they could fish didn’t really think it was Michael,” said Cindy Ecklund, of Warren County.

They then recognized Burham from the news and knew exactly who was on their property.

“He had a tattoo on his arm and you can tell he wasn’t someone that should be there, and I said what are you doing camping and I knew who he was,” said Ron Ecklund

Warren County.

The Ecklunds immediately called 911 and within 2 hours Burham was taken into custody. Burham is currently at erie county prison after being detained by US Marshalls.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.