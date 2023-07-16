Open in App
YAHOO!

Alexandria man sentenced to maximum 30 years

6 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Anderson, IN newsLocal Anderson, IN
2 women dead after Anderson crash
Anderson, IN7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Indy man sentenced to prison after straw purchase scheme
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Man pleads guilty after December 2022 stabbing in Kokomo
Kokomo, IN2 days ago
Juvenile shot and wounded in Marion
Marion, IN1 day ago
Traffic stop led to arrest for drugs
Portland, IN2 days ago
Muncie residents arrested in local woman's overdose death
Muncie, IN2 days ago
Marion kidnap victim: 'They made me do things no normal person should do'
Marion, OH3 days ago
2 charged after 2-year-old finds mother dead after overdose
Muncie, IN2 days ago
Marion man accused of murder following Friday night shooting
Marion, OH1 day ago
Mooresville Street Department trailer stolen, police request assistance with search
Mooresville, IN1 day ago
DNA profiles recovered from former Indiana home of suspected serial killer
Westfield, IN3 days ago
Indy mother receives two years home detention for neglecting baby who died
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Two men charged with murder in connection to 2015 Marion cold case
Marion, IN6 days ago
Police: Indiana chiropractor traveled to Florida, made a plan before abducting 2 kids
Franklin, IN3 days ago
Howard County woman arrested, accused of helping her daughter take child
Kokomo, IN4 days ago
Howard County Sheriff: Tennessee man charged with attempted murder after stabbing ‘wrong guy’
Greentown, IN4 days ago
Ji Min Sha still won't stand trial
Logansport, IN2 days ago
Noblesville school shooter to remain in custody in Madison County
Noblesville, IN2 days ago
‘Treated more favorably’: Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to stay in same facility after judge denies safekeeping order
Delphi, IN4 days ago
A Gun Control Free Zone
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indiana police recover 2 DNA profiles from human remains found at property of long-dead businessman
Westfield, IN3 days ago
2 injured in crash on State Road 38 under US 31
Westfield, IN3 days ago
Man dead after shooting on Indy’s northwest side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
NO VEHICLE FOUND AFTER POND DREDGING
Connersville, IN2 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY POND SEARCHED FOR SUBMERGED VEHICLE
Connersville, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy