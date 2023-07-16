Open in App
WJBF

4-year-old girl dies after choking on food at Costco

By Vivian Chow,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXfwW_0nSK9gtm00

( KTLA ) – A 4-year-old girl has died after choking on food at a Costco store in Washington state.

The incident happened at a Costco in Kennewick, Washington, on July 9, according to local news station KNDU.

The girl was believed to be eating a hot dog at the time, the Benton County Coroner told the outlet.

As the girl was choking, bystanders in the store attempted to use CPR and an AED to help the girl, officials said. The choking incident was “heavily witnessed” by shoppers and employees, according to reports.

Once they arrived, EMS staff reportedly removed some food from the girl’s mouth before transporting her to a local hospital.

California man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3 teens over doorbell prank

The girl later died at the hospital from asphyxia due to choking, KNDU reported.

According to officials, no autopsy was conducted on the girl because the choking was witnessed and emergency staff were on the scene.

The Costco store was closed early for business that day, but reopened the next day. No further details were released on the case.

The Benton County Coroner said the girl was only a few days away from her fifth birthday when the incident occurred.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
1-year-old dies after being shot by 3-year-old sibling in California
Fallbrook, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cold Case Project | What happened to Brian Wehrle?
Carrollton, GA3 days ago
3 ‘cowards’ charged after 9-year-old girl died in ‘unspeakable’ drive-by shooting
Silverton, OH9 days ago
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $1 Billion Jackpot
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Alabama woman who went missing after reporting a toddler walking on the interstate has returned home, police say
Hoover, AL7 days ago
15-year-old Aiken teen found in North Georgia after going missing for 5 days
Aiken, SC6 days ago
Former priest sentenced for drugging, molesting 17 men
New Orleans, LA14 days ago
CSRA native, returns to his roots with his comedic one-man stage play, “Who Got the Body?”
Evans, GA14 hours ago
Jury awards $800K to Florida family who claimed daughter was ‘disfigured’ by hot McDonald’s nugget
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Pregnant woman dies after truck hits alligator in Texas
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Augusta park renovation raise eyebrows on costs for trash cans and benches
Augusta, GA4 days ago
Man found dead in a Minnesota freezer was hiding from police: investigators
Babbitt, MN14 days ago
Heat Exhaustion vs. Heat Stroke: What’s the difference?
Augusta, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy