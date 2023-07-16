Obituary: Joshua Todd Lee

A Celebration of Life for Joshua Todd Lee, age 33, of Cullman, will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Lee passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Cullman Regional. He was born Dec. 14, 1989 to Marshall and Linda Gail Lee.

Survivors include his parents; son, Eli Lee; son, Trevor Lee; daughter, Jayleigh Lee; brother, Wade (Wendi) Lee; sister, Crystal (Gerry) Herron; mother of children, Bethany Lee; a host of nieces and nephews, Jagger Lee, Judge Lee, Greylin Lee, Brandon Leak, Jasmine Herron, Devon Herron, Braedon Herron, and Waelynn Swindoll; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.