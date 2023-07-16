New Hampshire sweeps Vermont in annual Twin State Soccer Cup

High school seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire took to the Hanover High School soccer pitch on Saturday to compete in the annual Twin State Soccer Cup. The New Hampshire girls dominated the offense in their game led by Isabella and Sophia Keogh who scored all five goals in the 5-2 win. The boys game was led by New Hampshire throughout. Despite Vermont making it a one-goal game twice, the granite staters held their lead to win 3-2.

