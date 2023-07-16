Open in App
Coconut Creek Talk

Coconut Creek Crime Update: Breckenridge North Resident Had $16.5K Stolen From His Home

By Jim Donnelly,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQn0v_0nSK7bYZ00
Coconut Creek Police {Aiden Palmer}

By Jim Donnelly

Through our joint effort with the Coconut Creek Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Coconut Creek’s crime and arrests through July 10.

Traffic Homicide Investigation

Traffic Homicide Investigation on Lyons Road/NW 75 Place and a motor vehicle crash and possible Traffic Homicide Investigation was reported on: 07/05/2023.

Animal Complaint – Other

Animal Complaint – Other on Lago Vista Drive was reported on: 07/05/2023. The dog owner was instructed on how to surrender the dog.

Property-Lost/Stolen

Property-Lost/Stolen at Promenade on Lyons Road. A Lost/Stolen iPhone 14 Pro was reported on: 07/05/2023.

Theft – From Building

A 27-year-old male was the victim of Theft – From a Building in Breckenridge North, reported on: 07/05/2023. Several items were stolen from within a residence. The total estimated loss was: $16,500.

A 37-year-old female was the victim of Theft – From Building at Casa Palma was reported on: 07/06/2023. The total estimated loss was: $2,550.

Theft – All Other

Walgreens was the victim of Theft – All Other on Coconut Creek Parkway was reported on: 07/06/2023. The total estimated loss was: $100. An unknown suspect swapped gift cards.

Sexual Battery

A Victim of Sexual Battery at Fern Forest on 46 Avenue was reported on: 07/06/2023. The victim reported a sexual battery on the nature trail.

Fraud – Other

U-Haul was the victim of Fraud – Other on Johnson Road was reported on: 07/06/2023. U-Haul Van was never returned.

Criminal Mischief – Vehicle

A 22-year-old female was the victim of Criminal Mischief – Vehicle at Club Caribe on NW 61 Street was reported on: 07/06/2023.

Fraud – Use Of Credit Card

A 62-year-old female was the victim of Fraud – Use Of a Credit Card on W Sample Road was reported on: 07/07/2023. The total estimated loss was: $1,345.

Theft – Retail/Shoplifting

Publix was the victim of Theft – Retail/Shoplifting on Coconut Creek Parkway was reported on: 07/08/2023. The total estimated loss was: $89.

Property-Damage

Promenade was the victim of Property Damage on Lyons Road, reported on: 07/08/2023. A Tesla SUV lost control and struck a sign/tree.

Arrests

Fried, Devon Austin, 26, was arrested on a Flee And Elude Leo charge at 5114 NW 27 Court on 07/04/2023.

Newson, Torey, Delvon, 28, was arrested on a False Id Given To Leo charge at 4200 W Hillsboro Blvd on 07/04/2023.

Love, Artasia, Latrel, 24, was arrested on a Grand Theft /Auto charge at 4200 W Hillsboro Blvd on 07/04/2023.

Escobar, Angelica L., 24, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated at 3700 W Copans Road on 07/04/2023.

Sandburg, Garrett, Flynn, 37, was arrested on a charge of Dui Alcohol Or Drugs 4th Or Subs Off at 4600 Serko Blvd on 07/05/2023.

Operle, Jason Arthur Arnold, 40, was arrested on a charge of Dui Alcohol Or Drugs 1 Offense at 2200 Lyons Road on 07/06/2023.

Eckerson, Angel, Cherie, 38, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated at 4849 Coconut Creek Parkway on 07/06/2023.

Reedy, Dawn, Marie, 42, was arrested on a charge of Driving While License Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked Third Or S at 4700 W Atlantic Blvd on 07/07/2023.

Carrington, Carlton, Thomas, 47, was arrested on a Petit Theft-2nd Degree – 1 Offense charge at 4849 Coconut Creek Parkway on 07/08/2023.

Martinezmontanez, Ariel, Xavier, Junior, 34, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked Third Or S at 4600 W Atlantic Blvd on 07/09/2023.

Got News in Coconut Creek? Send it Here . Keep reading NW Broward County’s #1 News Sites: Parkland Talk , Coconut Creek Talk , Coral Springs Talk , Margate Talk , and Tamarac Talk.

The post Coconut Creek Crime Update: Breckenridge North Resident Had $16.5K Stolen From His Home appeared first on Coconut Creek Talk .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Coconut Creek, FL newsLocal Coconut Creek, FL
Coconut Creek Crime Update: Female Falls Victim to Fraud and Loses $79K
Coconut Creek, FL2 days ago
‘I’m Going to Kill You’: Wanted Man Taken Into Custody After Violent Rampage Against Ex-Girlfriend
Coconut Creek, FL2 days ago
Residents and Developers Lock Horns Over Proposed Cocomar Logistics Business Park in Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek, FL7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Slick Thieves: Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hundreds of Gallons of Used Cooking Oil
Marathon, FL17 days ago
Man Steals 69 Expensive Birds and Dumps Them in Trash to Evade Arrest
Lake Worth, FL19 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy