Coconut Creek Crime Update: Breckenridge North Resident Had $16.5K Stolen From His Home

Through our joint effort with the Coconut Creek Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Coconut Creek’s crime and arrests through July 10.

Traffic Homicide Investigation

Traffic Homicide Investigation on Lyons Road/NW 75 Place and a motor vehicle crash and possible Traffic Homicide Investigation was reported on: 07/05/2023.

Animal Complaint – Other

Animal Complaint – Other on Lago Vista Drive was reported on: 07/05/2023. The dog owner was instructed on how to surrender the dog.

Property-Lost/Stolen

Property-Lost/Stolen at Promenade on Lyons Road. A Lost/Stolen iPhone 14 Pro was reported on: 07/05/2023.

Theft – From Building

A 27-year-old male was the victim of Theft – From a Building in Breckenridge North, reported on: 07/05/2023. Several items were stolen from within a residence. The total estimated loss was: $16,500.

A 37-year-old female was the victim of Theft – From Building at Casa Palma was reported on: 07/06/2023. The total estimated loss was: $2,550.

Theft – All Other

Walgreens was the victim of Theft – All Other on Coconut Creek Parkway was reported on: 07/06/2023. The total estimated loss was: $100. An unknown suspect swapped gift cards.

Sexual Battery

A Victim of Sexual Battery at Fern Forest on 46 Avenue was reported on: 07/06/2023. The victim reported a sexual battery on the nature trail.

Fraud – Other

U-Haul was the victim of Fraud – Other on Johnson Road was reported on: 07/06/2023. U-Haul Van was never returned.

Criminal Mischief – Vehicle

A 22-year-old female was the victim of Criminal Mischief – Vehicle at Club Caribe on NW 61 Street was reported on: 07/06/2023.

Fraud – Use Of Credit Card

A 62-year-old female was the victim of Fraud – Use Of a Credit Card on W Sample Road was reported on: 07/07/2023. The total estimated loss was: $1,345.

Theft – Retail/Shoplifting

Publix was the victim of Theft – Retail/Shoplifting on Coconut Creek Parkway was reported on: 07/08/2023. The total estimated loss was: $89.

Property-Damage

Promenade was the victim of Property Damage on Lyons Road, reported on: 07/08/2023. A Tesla SUV lost control and struck a sign/tree.

Arrests

Fried, Devon Austin, 26, was arrested on a Flee And Elude Leo charge at 5114 NW 27 Court on 07/04/2023.

Newson, Torey, Delvon, 28, was arrested on a False Id Given To Leo charge at 4200 W Hillsboro Blvd on 07/04/2023.

Love, Artasia, Latrel, 24, was arrested on a Grand Theft /Auto charge at 4200 W Hillsboro Blvd on 07/04/2023.

Escobar, Angelica L., 24, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated at 3700 W Copans Road on 07/04/2023.

Sandburg, Garrett, Flynn, 37, was arrested on a charge of Dui Alcohol Or Drugs 4th Or Subs Off at 4600 Serko Blvd on 07/05/2023.

Operle, Jason Arthur Arnold, 40, was arrested on a charge of Dui Alcohol Or Drugs 1 Offense at 2200 Lyons Road on 07/06/2023.

Eckerson, Angel, Cherie, 38, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated at 4849 Coconut Creek Parkway on 07/06/2023.

Reedy, Dawn, Marie, 42, was arrested on a charge of Driving While License Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked Third Or S at 4700 W Atlantic Blvd on 07/07/2023.

Carrington, Carlton, Thomas, 47, was arrested on a Petit Theft-2nd Degree – 1 Offense charge at 4849 Coconut Creek Parkway on 07/08/2023.

Martinezmontanez, Ariel, Xavier, Junior, 34, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked Third Or S at 4600 W Atlantic Blvd on 07/09/2023.

