Save Cape from proposed Redfish Pointe, old golf course development

Cape Coral right now is crossing into a vital crossroads as a very young town: whether to be truly green or pave the town over and become a humdrum east coast town. The town council has its hands full to be a vibrant ecological young town with environmental parks and green strips, and even substantial green areas of of over a hundred acres with abundant wildlife that live there and lots of drinking water. The City Council needs direction from you if we want a town with wild animals in it or a town devoid of native fauna and drinking water for all.

There are crucial decisions that will determine what our town will look like environmentally. The first one is proposed development known as Redfish Pointe, just east of Tarpon Point Marina and south of Rotary Park. This 175-acre plot of land is mostly wetlands. It has all kinds of wildlife on it from bobcats, foxes and coyotes all the way down to vast amounts of butterflies and birds. There is a wildlife easement on it. I have heard that the town is considering trading Redfish Pointe land for other land to negate this wildlife easement. We would like to see 20/20 buy this land. Please ask the town council to pursue buying this land through 20/20 or the city buy it. The plot of land is the only environmentally sensitive land in that section of town. One of our Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife members surveyed it and was up to her armpits in water. It is not land to put 600-plus houses, a hotel, marina and a huge commercial center on it right in a hurricane zone. This development could destroy hundreds of mangroves, endanger manatees and sawtooth fish. Council, please keep this area green to stop the carnage of chasing out the wonderful wildlife and flooding the Westin and houses around it. It will destroy Rotary Park's wildlife, too.

The old golf course off of Palm Tree Boulevard is considered for development for low-cost homes. These people did not do their homework on the history of the golf course. Residents, especially the ones that live on and near the course like myself, orchestrated a 10,500 + petition to save all of the course and keep it green. We had great support from the Cape Coral City Planning Committee and they voted not to make it a development. D.R. Horton home builders pulled out of buying the land and putting over 650 homes on the course.

For many years the Ryan Brothers, the owners, have dragged their feet about cleaning up the arsenic on the course and the city said they would not buy it until the owners cleared up all the polluted land. So it has sat fallow for almost a decade. The city could have bought the private course by making a deal with Ryan Brothers and helping them to clean up the environmentally sensitive land but the city just wouldn't do this. Lazy, noncreative town managers.

Why should the city buy the old golf course? First of all, it is a wildlife mecca. There are a pair of eagles, burrowing owls, great horned owls, American kestrels, ducks, fox, rabbits, many species of other birds, and yes, even Muscovy ducks and squirrels by the score. Some of these animals radiate out into the suburban areas around the course for thousands to enjoy. The last animal probably is the most important. There are Miami butterflies which are very rare and endangered.

The way it currently is building out there will be no animals left in such a broad variety as we have right in the middle of our wonderful city.

There is no time to wait to have green space in the Cape. We are running out of large parcels of land. Remember we voted for Conservation 20/20 which is Lee County's environmentally sensitive program land buying program, which was voted in my just over 84% of the voting public. Another environmental land acquisition program, Amendment 1, by the state passed by 74% and Lee County 77%.

What are some of the things we could do for the golf course? Put a boys and girls club there with numerous pool tables. Two-story building with a zip line on top. An extensive arcade room with a snack bar, three indoor tennis courts and four pickleball courts with the tennis courts that can be turned into pickleball courts as needed or a basketball court. A free standing restaurant of five star quality. A swimming pool where the old one was. A large quality putting green. Running and bike trails where the animals are not in a den or living. A large herb garden and resurrect the old clay tennis courts. Of course, stock the lakes for fishing. Years ago, someone caught a ten-pound bass out of one of the lakes.

The other green spaces are fairly safe. Hundreds came out to save Hunters Ridge Golf Course and Jaycee Park. They will not be developed we hope. Any big development should include in the plans to have at least one-third green space and even more. Are you listening developers and council people?

In summary, development of Redfish Pointe and the old golf course will create a traffic nightmare on Cape Coral Parkway. We are already the ninth worst city in Florida for the most heavy, slow and hard to negotiate traffic. Will we have the quality of life which we came to live here for? Only the council will decide. Call and ask to talk to them all, or email or write to them. Only you, the voters can make a difference. Will we cross the right road and have a quality city or another humdrum eastern city?

Carl Veaux of Cape Coral is active with Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife.