Athlon Sports

Video: Steph Curry Drains Eagle Putt To Win American Century Championship

By Alek Arend,

6 days ago

Is there anything NBA superstar Stephen Curry can't do?

The Golden State Warriors guard just drained an eagle putt to win the American Century Championship on Sunday.

Check it out:

He might be establishing himself as one of the best athletes of all-time. Just yesterday he drained a hole-in-one.

It sure has been fun watching Curry flourish both on and off the court.

What a life.

