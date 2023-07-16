Steelers' Larry Ogunjobi Started Playing Football Because Mom Took His Xbox

Sometimes, people need a little extra motivation to begin a new chapter. Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi got that from his parents as a teenager.

Now entering his seventh season in the NFL, Ogunjobi didn't begin playing football until his sophomore year of high school. Ogunjobi discussed the early days of his football life during an appearance on Steelers Crazy! of The Sick Podcast Network.

"I only started playing because I was obese, I was about 350 pounds, and my mom took away my Xbox," said Ogunjobi, the son of Nigerian immigrants. "That's really the only reason I got into football. My dad got me a coach...he trained me for about a month or so, then took me to the high school. We got into an argument because I didn't want to play football. He was like 'you're going to play football'...My mom signed the permission slip and I was on the field that Saturday."

Ogunjobi remembered that he couldn't finish the first workout and initially wanted to quit, but stuck with it. At the end of his first football season at Ragsdale High School, he was presented with an award from his coach for Most Improved Junior Varsity Player.

"That was the first time in my life that I felt like I earned something I really worked for," Ogunjobi remembered."That set everything in motion."

Ogunjobi went on to accept a scholarship with the Charlotte 49ers and was a member of the school's first FBS team. Ogunjobi was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, becoming Charlotte's first alum to be an NFL Draft pick.

Ogunjobi has 277 tackles in his career and racked up 48 with 1.5 sacks for the Steelers in 2022. Pittsburgh signed Ogunjobi to a three-year, $28.75 million extension in March.