WFLA

Pinellas County deputies wrangle alligator found camped out under residents car

By Kaycee Sloan,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErgEN_0nSK6Bla00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies wrangled a young alligator after a resident heard an “odd noise” coming from underneath their car last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Doherty and Deputy Smith helped out the citizen after they looked under the car and found an alligator. Officials said the citizen “took one look and noped right out of there.”

VIDEO: Country star Jason Aldean exits concert early after suffering heat stroke mid-performance

PCSO said the deputies arrived shortly and relocated the gator to a safe location.

“Alligators are everywhere in Florida and it’s not uncommon to find one in your yard, pool, or driveway as they travel from one lake to another. If this happens to you, don’t try to catch, harass, or shoo the gator away. Even a gator minding its own business can bite if you bother it. Most of the time the gator will leave on its own. But if there’s a safety issue to a human – or the gator – call PCSO,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post .

To report any alligator concerns, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission by following this link .

