Razorbacks begin agreeing to terms with MLB teams

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Reports indicate that Arkansas pitcher Hunter Hollan and Razorback third baseman Caleb Cali have agreed to terms with their new professional organizations after being taken in this week’s Major League Baseball Draft while many others remain in the process of doing so.

Hollan was a third-round choice of Cincinnati after going 8-2 with a save and a 4.23 ERA in his lone year at a Razorback and was picked in a spot that had just over $975,000 slot value.

Cali was a 16th-round pick of the Seattle Mariners and has agreed to terms per MLB.com. Cali hit .308 with 9 homers and 37 RBIs and led the Razorbacks with a .340 average in SEC action.

Pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was the first of seven Razorbacks taken in the MLB draft, going 68th overall on the first day as a second-round pick of the Chicago Cubs with a slot value of $1.1 million.

The starting outfield of Tavian Josenbeger (100th by Baltimore), Jace Bohrofen (184th by Toronto) and Jared Wegner (282 by the New York Yankees) all went on the second day and pitcher Cody Adcock (378th by Cincinnati) and Cali were selected on the final day.

Slot values for those picks were Josenberger ($671,800), Bohrofen ($304,700), Wegner ($173,100) and Adcock ($150,000).

The Cubs had the extra second-round pick to take Wiggins because the Cardinals signed Chicago free agent catcher Willson Contreas.

Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz praised Wiggins during a video conference at the end of the draft’s first day.

“Some of the stuff he was doing at Arkansas was just literally off the charts when it came to strength and conditioning,” Kantrovitz said.

Chicago had some inside info on Wiggins as Blaine Kinsley, the Cubs director of strength and conditioning and performance nutrition, was Arkansas baseball’s director of strength and conditioning the last five seasons.

“Some of these schools in the SEC just do such an amazing job on the development side,” Kantrovitz said. “For a while, we were trying to pick the brains of some of the folks in some of these top college programs just to try to learn something, because in some regards they were doing some things that we weren’t. Hopefully, we’ve caught up. But you look at a school like Arkansas or Vanderbilt — all those schools in the SEC — it’s just a really first-class operation.

“They tend to do everything right. Whether a player is injured on the rehab front, whether it’s just standard strength and conditioning, or whether that’s maybe even a pitch lab that some of them now have, that’s definitely been a recent development in college baseball that we’ve tried to keep up with.”

The Cubs did not shy away from Wiggins despite his UCL injury that did not allow him top pitch for Arkansas this past season.

“The unfortunate reality is that it’s not uncommon,” Kantrovitz said. “To that end, it’s not something that we shy away from when a pitcher is recovering. We do want to make sure that we reviewed the surgery notes, that our team doctors have looked at that ahead of time, that we’re familiar with where he is in the rehab process and that he’s on track.

“We are confident of that at this point. We do think (Wiggins) is on that upward trajectory and should be fully healthy next year.”

• • •

Arkansas had 7 current Razorbacks, 7 signees and 1 transfer portal commit taken in the 20-round draft .

One draft signee has made it clear he will be a Razorback is Aptos, Calif., pitcher Gabe Gaeckle, who was taken Tuesday in the 20th round by Cincinnati with the 588th overall picks even though he had pulled his name out of the draft.

“I was pretty surprised,” Gaeckle told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. “It felt good.”

Gaeckle confirmed to the paper that he would still be attending Arkansas and had actually moved into his apartment in Fayetteville the day before being drafted.

“It’s a pretty place,” Gaeckle said. “It made me happy with my decision. It’s a cool spot. I’m eager for the season to come.”

The slot value for his pick is $378,000, but he turned that down and will be draft eligible again in three years.

Gaeckle went 13-0 with a 0.73 ERA in his three years on the mound for Aptos.

He pitched a total of 106 innings and gave up just 54 hits and 11 earned runs during that time, struck out 217 batters and walked 33.

Garckle was named the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League’s Player of the Year in 2022 and Pitcher of the Year in ’23.

• • •

Former Indiana pitcher Craig Yoho had committed to play at Arkansas next season, but was drafted in the 8th round by Milwaukee with the 242nd overall pick.

He confirmed via text that he has signed with the Brewers as that pick had a $196,700 slot value.

• • •

The first four Razorbacks signees drafted were Aidan Miller (27th by Philadelphia (27th by Philadelphia), Kendall George (36th by the Los Angeles Dodgers), Nazaan Zanetello (50th by Boston) and Walker Martin (52nd by San Francisco) and the quartet are all poised to sign.

Martin told the Greely Tribune that San Francisco met his price – reportedly $3 million – and thus he decided to begin his professional career now instead of coming to Arkansas.

“I got the money I needed; the number I was wanting,” Martin said of a spot that had a $1,620,800 million spot value. “Honestly, just being able to get that is more important than the (pick) number. You can’t put the number in the bank.

“…It’s definitely a cool feeling. I’m living my life dream, being able to get to the major leagues now and live out the little kid’s dream everybody has. It’s definitely a special moment.”

Martin did admit that it would have taken the deal he got to keep him from going to Arkansas.

“Getting a full understanding of where I’m headed, it’s a sigh of relief,” Martin said. “That’s the first thing that I felt…It’s definitely a sacrifice, giving that opportunity up, but I’m excited for what’s happened and what the future has.”

• • •

Per Twins Daily, Arkansas pitching signee Dylan Questad agreed to a $500,000 signing bonus as Minnesota went above the $412,600 slot value.

He left for Fort Myers on Sunday to be there for four days, but won’t start pitching for a month as his arm rests up from his senior season.

“The thing that made me choose pro ball over college is that the Twins liked me the most out of the teams I was talking to,” Questad told Twins Daily. “They invested enough in me to have confidence in me to work with me. I was in touch with their area scout, he came to my house once or twice. That meant a lot to me and showed me they care about their players.

Arkansas pitching signee Barrett Kent of Pottboro, Texas was taken in the 8th round by the Los Angeles Angels with a slot value of $206,500.

He professed love for Arkansas, but told KETN TV Sports director Davis Baker that he has decided to turn pro.

“Arkansas is always going to be my home and it has been my onlt path the last three or four years and I fell in love with the school, but I think I am going to take my path to LA and be an Angel.”

• • •

Arkansas had three players get into the transfer portal before the window closed on Thursday.

Veteran pitcher Zack Morris, freshman outfielder Mason Neville and freshman pitcher Sean Fitzpartrick are moving on.

They join Issac Webb and Harold Coll, who has transferred to Houston, as Razorbacks to enter the portal.

Photo by John D. James

