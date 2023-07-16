Open in App
Ottawa Senators on The Hockey News

DeBrincat Deal, "Meaningful Games," and Your Weekly Sunday Recap at The Hockey News Ottawa

By Steve Warne,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6ezr_0nSK4TTq00

The past seven days provided all kinds of interesting Senators news, with the biggest being the Alex DeBrincat trade to Detroit . We review what happened, what the Senators got in return and whether it was enough for the diminutive sniper, who obviously didn't much care for NHL life in Ottawa.

We also discussed what the Senators could learn from the DeBrincat deal when they consider trading for star American players in the future.

The Senators parted company with two important employees this week. Is this the start of a housecleaning in Ottawa? And, if it is, how deep will the cleaning be?

Incoming owner Michael Andlauer's love of hockey came as advertised. On a hot summer day, he could have been at a lavish cottage somewhere, but instead, he took in the 3 on 3 tournament at development camp .

GM Pierre Dorion appeared this week on TSN 1200 radio and, not only could he not bring himself to talk about making the playoffs next season, he played the "meaningful games" card again.

Former Senators Alex Galchhenyuk got into legal hot water this week, costing himself a job in Arizona.

The latest episode of the Sens Nation Podcast , hosted by yours truly and "The Coach," Gregg Kennedy, is now available.

Make sure you bookmark our site THN.com/Ottawa . We'll keep you updated every day with news and analysis as it happens in Sens nation.

