Open in App
KSBY News

Santa Barbara County Fair wraps up for the year

By KSBY Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5NLF_0nSK4NQi00

July 16 marks the final day of the Santa Barbara County Fair for 2023. Admission for the fair started at 14 dollars whilst all-day carnival passes were 45 dollars.

The fair opened this week on Wednesday, with Thursday being Senior’s Day, Friday being Agriculture and Cattleman’s Day, Saturday being Military/Law enforcement day and Sunday wrapping up the fair with Fiesta Day.

Attractions at the event included Axe Throwing, an educational animal rescue exhibit, and a bungee trampoline that launches people up to 25 feet in the air.

Ryan & Roseshell visited the fair on the final day and said that they are really looking forward to the food at the fair. “Just hanging out and looking at all the stuff. Yeah, we're just trying to spend some time together. Eating is a big part of coming to a fair.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Barbara, CA newsLocal Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County to host Farmworker Resource Fair on Sunday
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program expanding to Santa Maria and Lompoc
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Verizon customers dialing 911 in Santa Maria may be unable to reach the police
Santa Maria, CA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Santa Maria Fire Chief sworn in
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Death of man at Santa Barbara Harbor appears accidental, officials say
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
UPDATE: Teen reported missing in Santa Maria located, returned home
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
A local strike team assigned to help with Rabbit Fire
Montecito, CA6 days ago
Gopher eradication device sparks fire in Goleta avocado orchard
Goleta, CA5 days ago
Santa Maria-Bonita School District is preparing kids for the new school year
Santa Maria, CA7 days ago
Three Santa Maria men arrested in connection to 2022 homicide investigation
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Lompoc police seeking witnesses in vehicle, motorcycle crash
Lompoc, CA5 hours ago
Woman dies after falling off tube at Lake Nacimiento, officials say
Santa Barbara, CA6 days ago
Long-term Highway 101 lane closure starts Monday, runs through January
Buellton, CA5 days ago
Highway 217 in Goleta closed overnight Monday, Tuesday
Goleta, CA6 days ago
Report: Santa Maria officer justified in killing man smashing apartment window
Santa Maria, CA5 days ago
Driver reportedly trapped for hours after vehicle goes over side of Hwy 135
Santa Maria, CA6 days ago
Truck crash shuts down road near Lompoc
Lompoc, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy