Santa Barbara County Fair wraps up for the year

July 16 marks the final day of the Santa Barbara County Fair for 2023. Admission for the fair started at 14 dollars whilst all-day carnival passes were 45 dollars.

The fair opened this week on Wednesday, with Thursday being Senior’s Day, Friday being Agriculture and Cattleman’s Day, Saturday being Military/Law enforcement day and Sunday wrapping up the fair with Fiesta Day.

Attractions at the event included Axe Throwing, an educational animal rescue exhibit, and a bungee trampoline that launches people up to 25 feet in the air.

Ryan & Roseshell visited the fair on the final day and said that they are really looking forward to the food at the fair. “Just hanging out and looking at all the stuff. Yeah, we're just trying to spend some time together. Eating is a big part of coming to a fair.”