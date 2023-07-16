It will still be hot, but temperatures are cooling in Sacramento. Here’s when the 90s return

As we start a new week, temperatures in Sacramento will slowly taper off — but it will still be hot.

The city hit a high of 108 Saturday, and on Sunday the triple-digit weather continued with a forecast of 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service .

There is a 10% chance of isolated overnight thunderstorms in the region, through the morning hours on Monday, said Karl Swanberg, weather service forecaster.

An excessive heat warning has been in effect all weekend for most of Northern California, but is scheduled to end Sunday at 11 p.m.

Still, weather officials suggest taking precautions, including staying hydrated, when engaging in outdoor activities in the coming week.

Sacramento weather outlook

Monday will be another hot day in Sacramento. The weather service is forecasting highs to reach 102 .

Midweek temperatures likely will reach the mid-90s, according to the five-day forecast. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s during the week.

If you plan to be outdoors, consider wearing light clothing, staying in shaded areas and drinking plenty of water.