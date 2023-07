It's officially summer as most journalism outlets have ceased (or greatly decreased) their hockey coverage until training camp rolls around in September. For us at The Hockey News, we will keep bringing you engaging and worthwhile content.

The Edmonton Oilers still have a few challenges ahead of them this off-season. The first one is potentially acquiring a fourth line center before the beginning of the season. It was rumored that former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was an option for the team, but that no longer seems to be the case .

Of the two major restricted free agents (RFA) that are under team control at this point in time, Ryan McLeod has a deadline for a new deal . The young forward will have his arbitration date on August 4th, the last scheduled date for hearings. More often than not deals are sorted out before the deadline. This hearing date at least guarantees a deadline to the matter.

In an effort to improve the roster, there are rumblings of a potential trade. However, it seems like we know that the Oilers will not be trading Brett Kulak .

On Friday the Oilers re-signed Raphael Lavoie to a one-year $874,125 deal. By accepting his qualifying offer he is choosing to bet on himself and should be commended for doing so.

