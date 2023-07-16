Open in App
UPI News

'Mission Impossible' tops North American box office with $56.2M

By Karen Butler,

7 days ago

July 16 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise 's latest high-octane thriller, Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pX2yN_0nSK325L00
Tom Cruise arrives on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Coming in at No. 2 is Sound of Freedom with $27 million, followed by Insidious: The Red Door at No. 3 with $13 million, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at No. 4 with $12 million and Elemental at No. 5 with $8.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 6 with $6.1 million, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at No. 7 with $3.4 million, No Hard Feelings at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Joy Ride at No. 9 with $2.6 million and The Little Mermaid at No. 10 with $2.4 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6cfB_0nSK325L00
Vanessa Kirby arrives on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA2 days ago
Lottery ticket birthday gift earns N.C. man $100,000
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Joe Biden says tech giants' AI pact promotes 'safety, security, and trust'
Washington, DC2 days ago
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Look: Alligator waits for a ride at Florida bus stop
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy