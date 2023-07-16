Open in App
WATN Local Memphis

'The path to power' | Interfaith coalition pushes for more local funding in Memphis for literacy

6 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Mobile food pantry on Friday organized by Mid-South Food Bank, MLGW
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Auto supplier Magna to invest $790 million to build at Ford's BlueOval City
Stanton, TN3 days ago
Check your tickets! Someone in Memphis area won $500,000 in Powerball
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Candidates Gibson, McKissack, Turner and Young meet with voters at Memphis Mayoral Forum
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Memphis resident pushes for reimbursements after food spoils during power outage
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Exclusive: See the progress on new Crestview school buildings following Covington tornado
Covington, TN3 days ago
South Memphis neighbors hopeful for investment in historic 'Metro' shopping plaza
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Summer Learning Academy locations and Ed. Rice Community Center closed due to power outages
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Memphis Housing Authority holds grand opening for new clinic
Memphis, TN2 days ago
The Frayser neighborhood is waiting for improvements from the Memphis revitalization plan
Memphis, TN4 days ago
MFD announces funeral arrangements for Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Crowded candidate pool for Memphis mayoral election could be a 'turnoff' to voters
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Shelby County Commission appoints Mauricio Calvo to serve out Sheleah Harris' term on MSCS board
Memphis, TN5 days ago
'How long will it be?' | After days without power, Frayser residents voice frustrations to MLGW
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Germantown residents: Don't drink the tap water!
Germantown, TN3 days ago
Saturday marks 20 years since 'Hurricane Elvis' swept through Memphis
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Memphis Fire Department to hold 'Sea of Red' to honor MFD veteran killed in fire
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Oldest resident of West Memphis leaves lasting legacy after passing away at 111
West Memphis, AR3 days ago
Shooting on Winchester leaves three in the hospital, MPD says
Memphis, TN6 hours ago
Whitehaven residents say illegal dumping has gotten worse
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Memorial service announced for Dr. Benjamin Mauck of Campbell Clinic
Collierville, TN5 days ago
Lights are still out as the Mid-South braces for another round of severe weather, MLGW says this is slowing down potential upgrades
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MSCS Summer Learning Academy ends Wednesday | Here’s what you need to know about options for your students
Memphis, TN5 days ago
New terminal to be built at Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington
Millington, TN6 days ago
Shooting west of Memphis International Airport leaves one in hospital, MPD says
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Owner of Neil's Grille & Bar indicted on charges of tax evasion
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Memphis Mother pleads for community to help bring her missing son home
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Here's where MLGW stands on power restorations, traffic light outages, and how to beat the heat
Memphis, TN3 days ago
No suspect information yet after shooting on North McNeil Street, Memphis police say
Memphis, TN1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy