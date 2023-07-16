Junior Ranger Program: fun and educational options this summer

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Our national parks and sites are run by park rangers, and one program inspiring future rangers that has been around for about a century is the Junior Ranger Program .

According to the National Park System, the Junior Ranger program is an activity-based program conducted in almost all national parks and sites.

Rangers say it’s a great way for kids to engage in hands-on learning, and to exercise the brain during the summer.

It gets kids moving and gets them to see history and the natural world in a new and interesting way.

“I enjoy being outdoors, and so I’m really excited to do the Junior Ranger Program and that it’s going to be really interesting and fun,” said Junior Ranger Maya, coming back from her trip to Washington, D.C.

Junior Ranger Programs in North Dakota include Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site , Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site and Theodore Roosevelt National Park .

