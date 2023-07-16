Open in App
KX News

Junior Ranger Program: fun and educational options this summer

By Christina Randall,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6Cey_0nSK1DmV00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Our national parks and sites are run by park rangers, and one program inspiring future rangers that has been around for about a century is the Junior Ranger Program .

According to the National Park System, the Junior Ranger program is an activity-based program conducted in almost all national parks and sites.
Rangers say it’s a great way for kids to engage in hands-on learning, and to exercise the brain during the summer.
It gets kids moving and gets them to see history and the natural world in a new and interesting way.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park voted America’s 40th favorite landmark

“I enjoy being outdoors, and so I’m really excited to do the Junior Ranger Program and that it’s going to be really interesting and fun,” said Junior Ranger Maya, coming back from her trip to Washington, D.C.

Junior Ranger Programs in North Dakota include Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site , Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site and Theodore Roosevelt National Park .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Promotional Emails about KXNet

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brooklyn rabbi explores North Dakota heritage
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Ribbon cutting marks historic North Dakota State Fair week
Minot, ND2 days ago
Meet North Dakota’s 2024 Teacher of the Year nominees
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
NDSU continues fields days across the state
Fargo, ND3 days ago
Baseball: St. Cloud Rox come back to beat Minot
Minot, ND4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy