Lakers News: How To Watch Summer League Battle Of LA Tonight

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

7 days ago

The Summer League vintage of your Los Angeles Lakers resumes play tonight in Las Vegas, when it will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers, who for now also occupy Crypto.com Arena.

The action is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PT at the Thomas & Mack Center, and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Second-year LA swingman Max Christie has been the standout for the Lakers this summer, as any NBA-seasoned vet should in a second tour of duty with the offseason iteration of their franchise. Christie is gunning for rotation minutes behind starting shooting guard Austin Reaves, a spot that looks to be wide open with the vacancy created by the free agent departures of Lonnie Walker IV and Malik Beasley.

Across three contests (32.2 minutes per), the Michigan State product is averaging 19.0 points on .457/.500/1.00 shooting splits, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 dimes, a whopping 2.3 blocks, and 0.7 steals a night. The Clippers' best scorer this summer is former Morehead State swingman Xavier Moon, a free agent after playing out the 2022-23 season on a two-way deal with the Clips. The 6'2" two-guard is averaging .537/.524/.889 shooting splits, 4.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per bout.

