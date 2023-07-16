Open in App
KXRM

Police investigate suspicious item found in storm gutter

By Alina LeeBrett Yager,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCP3S_0nSJzryV00

UPDATE: MONDAY 7/17/2023 8 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said all roads were reopened on Sunday, July 16 at 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY 7/16/2023 4:26 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a suspicious item found in a storm gutter Sunday morning on July 16.

Shortly before 11:40 a.m., CSPD received reports of a suspicious item in a storm gutter on Montebello Drive W near Montebello Plaza. CSPD said the item is being evaluated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

Montebello Drive W is closed between Cambria Drive and Meadowland until further notice, per CSPD.

Check back with FOX21 News for more updates on this story.

