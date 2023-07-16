Open in App
Larry Brown Sports

DK Metcalf got roasted for his choice of outfit at teammate’s wedding

By Grey Papke,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPFwy_0nSJzD6n00

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf attracted some attention for his unusual choice of outfit at teammate Tyler Lockett’s wedding.

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a picture of himself posing with Lockett and Metcalf, both former teammates, at Lockett’s wedding. Wilson and Lockett looked fairly conventional for the event, but Metcalf went a different route by wearing dress shorts.

Needless to say, Metcalf’s fashion choice was divisive. Some praised him for trying to pull it off, but most just opted to roast him.

Metcalf might just be showing off. The guy manages to look that fit even though he has an awful diet , and he has the guts to wear tuxedo shorts to a wedding. You have to respect it at least a little bit.

The post DK Metcalf got roasted for his choice of outfit at teammate’s wedding appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patrick Mahomes names most underrated QB in NFL
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
White Woman Fired After TikTok Confrontation With Black Man Fishing Goes Viral
Columbus, GA9 days ago
Jennifer Lopez shouts ‘f–k you’ as she’s locked out of upscale gym
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Celebrates With Her ‘Jordan Family’ in Strapless Dress & Hidden Air Jordan Sneakers in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Ayesha Curry responds after awkward Drake moment goes viral
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Drake Gives His ‘Rightful Wife’ Sexyy Red A Kiss Backstage At Concert
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Mike Tyson’s Daughter Milan Tyson Walks the Red Carpet in Little Black Dress & Bedazzled Prada Mules at ESPYs 2023
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy