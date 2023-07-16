DK Metcalf got roasted for his choice of outfit at teammate’s wedding

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf attracted some attention for his unusual choice of outfit at teammate Tyler Lockett’s wedding.

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a picture of himself posing with Lockett and Metcalf, both former teammates, at Lockett’s wedding. Wilson and Lockett looked fairly conventional for the event, but Metcalf went a different route by wearing dress shorts.

Needless to say, Metcalf’s fashion choice was divisive. Some praised him for trying to pull it off, but most just opted to roast him.

Metcalf might just be showing off. The guy manages to look that fit even though he has an awful diet , and he has the guts to wear tuxedo shorts to a wedding. You have to respect it at least a little bit.

