Gwyneth Paltrow poses with look-alike daughter Apple Martin at Goop event

(CNN) — Gwyneth Paltrow is enjoying her summer by spending time with her daughter, Apple Martin, and mom, Blythe Danner.

The Goop founder hosted a dinner at her home in the Hamptons on Saturday, posting a photo from the gathering on Instagram with Martin and Danner on Sunday.

Paltrow looked sun-kissed and glowy in a midriff-bearing skirt set, with her wavy hair worn down. Martin, whose resemblance to her mother is uncanny, looked chic in a black mini dress while Danner wore a cozy white maxi dress.

The Oscar-winner rarely shares photos of her children, but in May posted a photo of her daughter on her Instagram page along with a sweet message to celebrate her birthday.

“I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation,” Paltrow wrote, adding, “To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can’t take it!”

Paltrow shares two children with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The pair separated in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. She married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Falchuk, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Jodie Comer, Jimmy Fallon and Rachel Zoe, among others, also attended Paltrow’s Saturday soiree, where guests sipped pear-infused cocktails and dined on Italian food curated by chef Mattia Agazzi.

According to a news release sent to CNN, the event, co-hosted by celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, “toasted the summer season and true elements of wellness: spirited conversation, connection, and delectable cuisine.”

